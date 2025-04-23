Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 25, 2025

This week, the second legs of the CAF Champions League will take place. In one of them, Al Ahly will face Mamelodi Sundowns. Our editorial team has prepared information on where and when to watch this game.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: what you need to know about the match?

Both teams received a break in the national championships of Egypt and South Africa — their matches were postponed to allow the clubs to better prepare. The first encounter ended in a goalless draw, 0-0, on Mamelodi's turf. The hosts had more possession, but Al Ahly was sharper in attack. However, neither side managed to score.

Al Ahly is on the hunt for a third consecutive CAF Champions League title. The Egyptians have won the last two editions and are aiming to become the first team to achieve a golden hat-trick. In the current tournament, Al Ahly finished second in their group and defeated Al Hilal Omdurman 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

Mamelodi Sundowns also finished second in their group and advanced past their quarter-final opponent with an aggregate score of 1-0. Recall that the South Africans last won the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: when and where is the match?

The CAF Champions League second leg between Al Ahly Cairo and Mamelodi Sundowns will take place on Friday, April 25, in Egypt. The match kicks off at 18:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 09:00

New York 12:00

Panama 12:00

Toronto 12:00

Port of Spain 13:00

London 17:00

Yaoundé 18:00

Abuja 18:00

Cape Town 19:00

New Delhi 21:30

Sydney 02:00

Kiribati 04:00

Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: where to watch the match online?

In South Africa, the match broadcasters are SuperSport, DStv App, and SABC. Incidentally, DStv and Canal+ will broadcast the game across Africa. In Egypt, the match will be available on beIN and TOD channels. The game will also be shown in the USA, with streaming planned on the Fanatiz platform.