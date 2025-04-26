Sundowns’ Spirit and Cardoso’s Trust Drown Al Ahly’s Dreams in CAF Semi-Final Thriller

The Mamelodi Sundowns have officially booked their place in the CAF Champions League final after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Al Ahly on Friday night in Cairo, advancing thanks to the away goals rule. This marks the South African club’s third appearance in the tournament final.

Sundowns Show Resilience in Cairo

The Sundowns shown incredible fortitude in the face of the strain of playing at the Cairo International Stadium. In the twenty-fourth minute, Taher Mohamed gave Al Ahly the lead, but the Sundowns held their own. Yasser Ibrahim's own goal in the 90th minute gave them a stunning equalizer under the direction of their new coach, Miguel Cardoso.

Cardoso’s Message of Confidence

After the match, Cardoso, a former Al Ahly manager, highlighted the key to success: trust and belief.

"Confidence, confidence, without a doubt — confidence in our journey, in each player’s quality, in the game plan, and the belief that even after conceding, we could come back," said Miguel Cardoso.

The Portuguese coach also stressed the strength found in the support from the club, families, and fans in South Africa, reinforcing the mentality that helped them overcome the 12-time African champions.

Final Showdown Against Pyramids

Mamelodi Sundowns will play Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final over two legs on May 24 and June 1. After their historic victory in 2016, the Sundowns will try to win their second continental title.