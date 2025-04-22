Al Ahly Unleash Record Bonus Plan to Fuel CAF Champions League Charge

Al Ahly SC are pulling out all the stops to secure a historic 13th CAF Champions League title, with club president Mahmoud El Khatib greenlighting the biggest bonus package in the club’s history.

Bonus Breakdown:

EGP 200,000 for each player who played against Al Hilal Omdurman (quarter-finals)

EGP 500,000 if they eliminate Mamelodi Sundowns in the semis

EGP 1,000,000 per player for winning the Champions League title

Total Potential Bonus: EGP 1.7 million per player

That’s more than double last season’s reward of EGP 800,000, showing how serious Al Ahly are about achieving an unprecedented third consecutive continental crown.

Our continental journey reaches a crucial stage. All to play for in the second leg of the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL semi-final. 💪🏆



⚽ Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📆 25 April

⏰ 19H00

🏟 Cairo International Stadium

📺 SS 202 & SABC 3#Sundowns #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/FNepoi1gWa — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 22, 2025

Eyes on Sundowns Clash

After a goalless draw in Pretoria, the second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Cairo International Stadium this Friday is a winner-takes-all showdown. The Red Devils need a home victory to move into the final — and edge closer to cementing their legacy in African football.

With full crowd approval secured (67,000 fans) and a fortune on the line, Al Ahly’s players have every reason to deliver.