Al Ahly Unleash Record Bonus Plan to Fuel CAF Champions League Charge
Al Ahly SC are pulling out all the stops to secure a historic 13th CAF Champions League title, with club president Mahmoud El Khatib greenlighting the biggest bonus package in the club’s history.
Bonus Breakdown:
- EGP 200,000 for each player who played against Al Hilal Omdurman (quarter-finals)
- EGP 500,000 if they eliminate Mamelodi Sundowns in the semis
- EGP 1,000,000 per player for winning the Champions League title
- Total Potential Bonus: EGP 1.7 million per player
That’s more than double last season’s reward of EGP 800,000, showing how serious Al Ahly are about achieving an unprecedented third consecutive continental crown.
Eyes on Sundowns Clash
After a goalless draw in Pretoria, the second leg against Mamelodi Sundowns at Cairo International Stadium this Friday is a winner-takes-all showdown. The Red Devils need a home victory to move into the final — and edge closer to cementing their legacy in African football.
With full crowd approval secured (67,000 fans) and a fortune on the line, Al Ahly’s players have every reason to deliver.