Mamelodi Sundowns legend criticizes team for match against Al Ahly

The legend of Mamelodi Sundowns and former goalkeeping coach Harris Chueu commented on the team's performance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-final against Al Ahly.

Details: According to Chueu, the team is currently far from its best form.

Quote:

“This performance did not surprise me, they played at the same level in the last domestic cup match and lost it. It seems that the team is in clear decline under coach Miguel Cardoso. Under Cardoso's leadership, the team no longer plays in the usual Manchester City style, building play from the back, but has shifted to using long balls and random chances, and these are no longer the Sundowns we know.”

The first match against Al Ahly ended in a 0-0 draw. The return leg will take place in Cairo tomorrow, April 25th.

