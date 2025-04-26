Koller Out, Queiroz In? Al Ahly’s Search for a New Coach Intensifies After Shocking CAF Exit

Al Ahly are preparing to part ways with Swiss coach Marcel Koller following the team’s unexpected elimination from the CAF Champions League semifinals at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.

A Disappointing Exit

The Red Devils were knocked out of the competition after a goalless draw in South Africa and a 1-1 draw at Cairo International Stadium. This marks the first time since 2020 that Al Ahly will miss out on reaching the prestigious CAF Champions League final, a disappointment for the Egyptian giants.

🚨 Al Ahly has decided to part ways with head coach Marcel Koller.



- Official announcement expected within hours.

- The club had been scouting replacements in advance.

- 🇵🇹 José Gomes is a top candidate, with two other strong contenders. pic.twitter.com/2yk1QWLD3P — Africa Soccer Zone (@AfricaSoccer_zn) April 26, 2025

Queiroz Emerges as Top Candidate

Reports suggest that former Egypt national team coach Carlos Queiroz is now the leading candidate to replace Koller. However, negotiations have taken an unexpected turn. Queiroz has reportedly demanded to only take charge during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which will take place in the USA from June 15 to July 13.

Al Ahly’s leadership is said to be unimpressed by this condition, with sources indicating that they are leaning towards rejecting Queiroz’s proposal.

Other Candidates Fall Through

Other candidates for the role are also falling away. Brian Priske from Denmark, once considered a contender, is no longer in the running due to a failure to reach an agreement. Similarly, Jose Gomes, the current manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Fateh, is also unlikely to take over at Al Ahly.

A Critical Decision Ahead

With Koller's period likely nearing to an end, and the situation with Queiroz adding drama to the club's managerial hunt, Al Ahly must make a vital decision. The club will need to move quickly as it prepares for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025, one of the most important competitions in its history.