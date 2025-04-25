Cardoso admitted he made a mistake after the match against Al-Ahli

The first semi-final match of the Champions League between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahli ended in a 0-0 draw. After this game, the home team's head coach, Miguel Cardoso, made a statement he soon regretted.

Details: After the match, Cardoso stated that he expected more support as, in his opinion, the stadium was somewhat empty. Following these comments, the coach faced a storm of criticism, which forced him to change his view.

Quote: “At the start of the game, I made a mistake when I stepped onto the field, it wasn't quite [empty], but then it became full. When I stepped onto the field, I looked at the stands, but then I didn't look further. It was clear that the stadium filled up or at least became very comfortable in terms of the number of people. And in the end, I made a mistake by addressing it in that way.”

