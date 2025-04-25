What Miguel Cardoso said before facing Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League semi-finals

Although the home crowd in Cairo will be noisy in the semi-final due to the 75,000 spectators, South African coach Miguel Cardoso hopes that his team can overcome this adversity and reach the final with great strength, believing in his team.

The two teams will face each other on Friday evening to determine who will advance to the final to face one of the other two sides, Pyramids or Orlando Pirates.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Cardoso urged his players: That’s how we want to live our lives. We come from a moment of pleasure where we enjoy the ambience. I played here last year and the stadium was full and we enjoyed it, We feel stronger and let’s hope we can silence the crowd who will be whistling at us. We live our lives for moments like this. We will come with big enthusiasm and not any kind of fear.

Cardoso added: When we play football, it’s the same. When I am a coaching, I concentrate on the pitch and I don’t see anyone around me. It is the same for players. When they start playing football, they forget everything.

Cardoso concluded: Maybe when there is a corner or a player is injured, there is a moment where they look around them but when you play, you forget everything. It is like you are playing without people around and that is the state of mind of the players.