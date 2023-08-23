Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad

Tensions have arisen between French forward Karim Benzema of the Saudi club "Al-Ittihad" and the team's head coach Nuno Espírito Santo, as reported by Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to the source, the Portuguese coach believes that the player doesn't fit his style of play. Initially, he didn't request the club's management for the transfer of the French player. As a result, Benzema feels uncomfortable and believes that the coach is behaving unprofessionally.

The 35-year-old Benzema has been playing for "Al-Ittihad" since July 2023. He joined the Saudi club from Real Madrid on a free transfer. He has played six matches for the Saudi club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Benzema has won La Liga four times (2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2021/22), Ligue 1 four times (2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08), Copa del Rey three times (2010/11, 2013/14, 2022/23), Coupe de France once (2007/08), Spanish Super Cup four times (2012, 2017, 2020, 2022), French Super Cup twice (2006, 2007), UEFA Champions League five times (2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22), UEFA Super Cup four times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2022), and has also won the FIFA Club World Cup five times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022).