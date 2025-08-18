Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 19, 2025
In the third round of the Betway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs will host Richards Bay. Dailysports has prepared all the details on where and when to watch this clash.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: what you need to know about the match
Last season, Kaizer Chiefs endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth and falling well short of expectations. This time, however, they have made a strong start. Chiefs opened with a 2–0 victory over Stellenbosch, followed by a narrow 1–0 win against Polokwane City in the second round. As a result, the team currently boasts the maximum six points from two matches, with a goal difference of 3–0.
Richards Bay, meanwhile, have experienced the complete opposite. They began the season with a 1–2 home defeat to Marumo Gallants, then fell 0–1 to Golden Arrows in the second round. To make matters worse, Richards Bay were eliminated from the MTN8 quarterfinals after a heavy 0–4 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. Their participation in that tournament came by virtue of finishing eighth in last season’s standings.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: when and where will the match take place?
The third-round Betway Championship match between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay will take place on Tuesday, August 19, with kickoff at 19:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 10:00
New York 13:00
Panama 13:00
Toronto 13:00
Port of Spain 14:00
London 18:00
Yaoundé 19:00
Abuja 19:00
Cape Town 0:00
New Delhi 22:30
Sydney 03:00
Kiribati 05:00
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: where to watch the match online?
