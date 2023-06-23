Juventus will be without a coach

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is leaving his position.

As reported by journalist Maurizio Pistocchio, the Turin club is already searching for a new coach.

Recall that the agreement of 55-year-old specialist with Juventus has been agreed until June 30, 2025.

Last season under his guidance the team took seventh place in Serie A and will play in the Conference League - 2023/2024.