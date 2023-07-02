Juventus want to sell two star defenders

Turin “Juventus” wants to sell defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro, according to the website of journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to the source, the leadership of the Italian club wants to reduce the payroll due to the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Parting with these players will save the club 23 million euros. Interest in both players show clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Bonucci, 36, made 26 appearances last season and scored two goals. 32-year-old Sandro has provided two assists in 37 matches. The contracts of both players with Juventus are valid until the summer of 2024.