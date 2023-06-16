Juventus want to sell one of the leaders

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is planning to sell forward Federico Chiesa in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Italian club aims to improve its financial situation by offloading the striker, who does not want to leave and is demanding a salary increase to eight million euros per year. However, the player's demands are unlikely to be met as the club has doubts about his ability to return to a high level after a serious knee injury.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Chiesa has played 33 matches for Juventus in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.