Juventus want to get rid of the legendary defender

Today, 17:42
Photo: Instagram Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus, based in Turin, wants to part ways with 36-year-old defender Leonardo Bonucci and has put him on the transfer list, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the management of the Italian club has made the decision to exclude the player from the first team. This decision has come as a shock to the player, but he has accepted it. As a result, Bonucci will have to train separately from the team. Furthermore, he will not be joining the club on their tour in the United States. Juventus has taken away the captain's armband from him and handed it over to Brazilian defender Danilo.

The reason behind this decision is the player's high salary. He earns 12 million euros per year, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bonucci first joined Juventus in the summer of 2010. The transfer fee amounted to 15.5 million euros. In the summer of 2017, he was purchased by AC Milan for 42 million euros. After a year, Bonucci returned to Juventus for 35 million euros. In total, he has played 502 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing 10 assists.

For the Italian national team, Bonucci has played 121 matches, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists.

