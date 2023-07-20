Juventus to give Fiorentina unwanted player

RU RU
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo will be moving to Fiorentina in Florence. The Florentine club will take the player on loan for a year, and after this period, Fiorentina will have the option to purchase the player for 20 million euros.

It was previously reported that Juventus will continue to pay 50 percent of the player's salary, which amounts to around seven million euros per year.

Arthur joined Juventus in September 2020, transferring from Barcelona for a fee of 80.6 million euros. He has played 63 matches in all competitions for the Turin club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with Juventus is valid until the summer of 2025. In the previous season, Arthur was on loan at Liverpool but only played one match for the English club.

From 2018 to 2022, Arthur represented the Brazil national team. He has accumulated 22 caps for the Brazilian national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

