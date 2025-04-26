RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Juventus' new forward: who will replace Osimhen?

Juventus' new forward: who will replace Osimhen?

Football news Today, 05:24
Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Juventus' new forward: who will replace Osimhen? Photo: https://x.com/petesunitedPOV/Author unknownn

According to Tuttosport, Juventus is closely monitoring the situation with Victor Osimhen, who is in talks for a move to Manchester United. The Turin club is already searching for a replacement and is considering Atalanta's forward Mateo Retegui, whose market value is estimated at 50 million euros.

For the next season, Juventus plans a significant overhaul of their attacking line: Randal Kolo Muani, currently on loan from PSG, is likely to return to Paris, and Dusan Vlahovic might be sold as he refuses to extend his contract.

Despite Osimhen remaining a priority target, his transfer would cost at least 70 million euros plus a high salary, complicating negotiations.

One of the main alternative options has become Mateo Retegui, the top scorer of the current Serie A season. Juventus is also interested in Ademola Lookman from Atalanta; however, he is more suited for the role of a second striker.

According to Tuttosport, the transfer of Retegui would cost 50 million euros. The club's shortlist also includes Jonathan David, who will become a free agent in the summer, and Liam Delap from Ipswich, for whom they would need to pay around 35 million euros.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Serie A Italy
Popular news
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news Today, 03:24 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news Yesterday, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 24 apr 2025, 07:41 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 0 AmaZulu Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
0
AmaZulu
0
53’
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
1
Marumo Gallants
1
56’
Polokwane City 1 - 1 SuperSport United Today, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
1
SuperSport United
1
60’
Holstein Kiel 2 - 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach
0
45’
Wolfsburg 0 - 0 Freiburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
0
Freiburg
0
45’
Hoffenheim 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Hoffenheim
0
Borussia Dortmund
1
45’
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Mainz 05 Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayern Munich
2
Mainz 05
0
45’
Bayer Leverkusen 2 - 0 Augsburg Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bayer Leverkusen
2
Augsburg
0
45’
Wolverhampton 0 - 0 Leicester Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
0
Leicester
0
18’
Southampton 1 - 0 Fulham Today, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
1
Fulham
0
18’
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 Broke the losing streak. Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson scores in EPL for the first time in 4 months Football news Today, 10:00 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: tournament broadcasters Football news Today, 09:56 Big surprise: Kaizer Chiefs want to sign Mamelodi Sundowns star! Football news Today, 09:30 Catching up with Rangers. Celtic become Scottish champions for the 55th time Football news Today, 08:47 It's decided: Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Madrid Football news Today, 08:12 Tottenham are considering bringing back José Mourinho Football news Today, 07:35 A tough week for Orlando Pirates fans: Have they lost everything! Football news Today, 07:32 Chelsea makes decision on Kevin De Bruyne transfer Football news Today, 07:05 Manchester United targets Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia Football news Today, 06:15 Legal victory for Manchester City: how will it affect other Premier League clubs?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Ahli vs Buriram United: who will advance to the AFC Champions League semifinals? Football Today Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction, odds, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Football Today Belgrano vs Argentinos Juniors: Can Belgrano clinch a playoff spot? Football 27 apr 2025 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Como vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Bournemouth - Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Football 27 apr 2025 Angers vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - February 27, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores