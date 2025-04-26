Juventus' new forward: who will replace Osimhen?

According to Tuttosport, Juventus is closely monitoring the situation with Victor Osimhen, who is in talks for a move to Manchester United. The Turin club is already searching for a replacement and is considering Atalanta's forward Mateo Retegui, whose market value is estimated at 50 million euros.

For the next season, Juventus plans a significant overhaul of their attacking line: Randal Kolo Muani, currently on loan from PSG, is likely to return to Paris, and Dusan Vlahovic might be sold as he refuses to extend his contract.

See also: Juventus plans to make an interesting offer to Newcastle for Tonali

Despite Osimhen remaining a priority target, his transfer would cost at least 70 million euros plus a high salary, complicating negotiations.

One of the main alternative options has become Mateo Retegui, the top scorer of the current Serie A season. Juventus is also interested in Ademola Lookman from Atalanta; however, he is more suited for the role of a second striker.

According to Tuttosport, the transfer of Retegui would cost 50 million euros. The club's shortlist also includes Jonathan David, who will become a free agent in the summer, and Liam Delap from Ipswich, for whom they would need to pay around 35 million euros.