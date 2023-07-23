Juventus legend offered to Lazio

According to journalist Nicolò Schira on his Twitter account, AS Roma's Leonardo Bonucci, the 36-year-old defender of Juventus, has received an offer from the Roman club. However, Lazio's management declined the proposal as they are not interested in signing the player.

Earlier, Juventus' management decided to exclude Bonucci from the main squad, shocking the player, but he accepted the decision. Consequently, Bonucci will have to train separately from the team and did not join the club's tour to the United States. The captain's armband was taken from him and given to Brazilian defender Danilo.

The main reason for this decision was Bonucci's high salary, as he earns 12 million euros per year, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2024.

Bonucci first joined Juventus in the summer of 2010 for a transfer fee of 15.5 million euros. In the summer of 2017, he was bought by AC Milan for 42 million euros, but a year later, Bonucci returned to Juventus for 35 million euros. He has played a total of 502 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scoring 37 goals, and providing 10 assists.

For the Italian national team, Bonucci has played 121 matches, scoring eight goals, and providing seven assists.