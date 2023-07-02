Juventus have found a replacement for Di Maria in Serie A

Juventus are interested in Sassuolo and Italy winger Domenico Berardi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Turin club can buy a player in the summer transfer window. As part of the Turin club, he can replace the Argentine Angel Di Maria, who left the team.

Earlier it was reported that Berardi is also included in the sphere of interests of Lazio.

Berardi, 28, made 27 appearances for Sassuolo in all competitions last season, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.