Juventus have called Chelsea a condition for the exchange of Vlahovic for Lukaku

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Juventus is willing to exchange Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic for Chelsea and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, but with one condition. The Italian club wants Chelsea to pay an additional 40 million euros in the deal. However, the transfer is still far from completion, as Chelsea is not yet convinced about the need for Vlahovic's transfer.

Last season, Lukaku played on loan at Inter Milan, reaching the final of the Champions League. During his time with Inter, he played 37 matches, scoring 14 goals, and providing 7 assists.

Lukaku's contract with Chelsea is valid until June 2026, but the club has already made it clear that they do not see him in their plans and are actively searching for a new destination for the player.

As for Vlahovic, he moved to Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. In the previous season, he scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists in 42 matches for Juventus.

His contract with the Turin club is valid until June 2026.