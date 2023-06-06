"Juventus" has withdrawn from the Super League project
Football news Today, 15:59
"Juventus"
Turin-based club "Juventus" has decided to withdraw from the European Super League, according to Relevo.
According to the source, the management of the Italian club has already informed "Real Madrid" and "Barcelona" about this decision by sending respective letters. The process of exiting the tournament will take several weeks.
The European Super League was created in April 2021, initially involving 12 clubs. However, after facing criticism and threats from FIFA, UEFA, and other organizations, nine clubs withdrew from the project within a few days.
