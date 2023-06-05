"Juventus" has reached an agreement regarding the future of Di Maria and Paredes

Turin's Juventus is planning to part ways with Argentine midfielders Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club has no intention of extending Di Maria's contract, which expires on June 30, 2023. Additionally, Juventus will not exercise the option to buy Paredes, who is currently on loan from PSG.

In the current season, 35-year-old Di Maria has played 40 matches for Juventus in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists. As for 28-year-old Paredes, he has scored one goal and provided one assist in 35 matches.