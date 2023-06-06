Juventus has made an important decision on the head coach

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will stay with the team for next season.

This is the decision taken by the club's management.

They believe they are ready to continue working with the Italian specialist due to technical and economic reasons.

If the coach was fired, the club would have to pay him a considerable monetary compensation, since the contract is valid until 2025.

Last season the team finished seventh in the Italian championship and will play in the Conference League - 2023/2024.