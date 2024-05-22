Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move

The sensational Bologna head coach, Thiago Motta, has made his decision. According to Fabrizio Romano, the young manager will leave his club this summer to join Juventus.

It is expected that within the next 48 hours, Motta will inform Bologna's management of his decision.

Motta's contract with Juventus will be for three years, with a salary of approximately 5 million euros per season.

Juventus has already officially dismissed Massimiliano Allegri. Until the end of the season, the team is being led by Juventus U-19 coach Paolo Montero.

With one game remaining in the season, Juventus sits in fourth place with 68 points.

Under Motta's leadership, Bologna has qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years. They have accumulated the same number of points as Juventus but occupy third place due to a better goal difference.