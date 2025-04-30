Juventus extends contract with Milik, who hasn't played a single match this season

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has been plagued by injuries lately, but that hasn't stopped him from remaining with the team.

Details: Today, Juventus officially announced that Milik's contract with the club has been extended until the summer of 2027.

Milik's previous deal with the Turin club was set to expire in the summer of 2026. It is known that the salary the Pole was supposed to earn in one year will now be spread over two seasons.

The 31-year-old forward suffered a serious knee injury before the start of Euro 2024 and has yet to recover. He hasn't even made the squad for a single match this season.

In total, Milik has scored 17 goals in 75 appearances for Juventus.

