Manchester City and Liverpool set to battle for Juventus defender Cambiaso
Football news Today, 06:05Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso is likely to leave the club this summer, with two English giants vying for his signature.
Details: According to Calciomercato, Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to go head-to-head in the race to sign Cambiaso this summer.
Both clubs are looking to strengthen both the right and left flanks of their defence, and the 25-year-old Italian is versatile enough to play on either side.
Juventus are expected to be forced into selling Cambiaso due to their financial difficulties.
This season, Cambiaso has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.
Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that Chelsea are accelerating talks for the transfer of Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz.
