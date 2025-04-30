Manchester City and Liverpool set to battle for Juventus defender Cambiaso

Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso is likely to leave the club this summer, with two English giants vying for his signature.

Details: According to Calciomercato, Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to go head-to-head in the race to sign Cambiaso this summer.

Both clubs are looking to strengthen both the right and left flanks of their defence, and the 25-year-old Italian is versatile enough to play on either side.

Juventus are expected to be forced into selling Cambiaso due to their financial difficulties.

This season, Cambiaso has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

