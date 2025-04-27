Chelsea accelerates negotiations with Juventus over Kenan Yildiz transfer

Chelsea is ramping up efforts to sign Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz, reports CaughtOffside. The London club is prepared to offer 100 million euros for the 19-year-old Turkish footballer, but the competition is expected to be fierce. Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the race for the player.

Yildiz joined Juventus in 2021 and has since showcased his talent, though his starting time has been limited. This has caught the attention of top clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

For Chelsea, signing Yildiz would be a significant step in strengthening the squad. The club is keen on attracting talented young players, and the Turkish midfielder fits perfectly into their long-term project. His transfer could be pivotal for a club aiming to return to the top echelons of European football.

Besides Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in Yildiz. Arsenal could bolster their attacking options, easing the burden on Bukayo Saka, while Liverpool sees him as an alternative for their forward positions.

Juventus is not planning to part with Yildiz easily, but his future largely depends on whether the club qualifies for the Champions League. If they fail to do so, they might consider transfer offers for the player, though letting him go won't be easy.