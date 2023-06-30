Juventus announce the departure of the legendary defender

The press service of the Turin “Juventus” on the official website announced the departure of the Colombian defender Juan Cuadrado.

The football player left the Italian club on a free transfer, as his contract expires today, June 30. Thus, the 33-year-old Colombian will be able to move to another club for free.

Cuadrado moved to Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Chelsea on loan. Two years later, the Italians bought the player's transfer for 20 million euros. In total, he made 314 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 65 assists. He made 115 appearances for the Colombian national team, scoring 10 goals and providing 20 assists. Previously played for Independiente Medellin, Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina. 5-time Italian champion, English champion, 3-time Italian Cup winner, English League Cup winner, 2-time Italian Super Cup winner.