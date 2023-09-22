RU RU NG NG
Jurgen Klopp sets new Liverpool record with latest win in Europe

Football news Today, 01:30
Jurgen Klopp sets new Liverpool record with latest win in Europe

In his last game, Jurgen Klopp set a new record for most European Cup wins with Liverpool.

According to Anfield Watch, the German coach's anniversary was the victory in the match against the Austrian club LASK in the group stage of the Europa League.

Let us remind you that the match took place yesterday and in it the English team won with a score of 3:1, which became Jurgen Klopp’s 50th victory in European competition as Liverpool coach.

It is interesting that during yesterday's meeting the British unexpectedly lost ground. They went into the break trailing the home team 0-1.

Journalists note that not a single Liverpool coach has managed to reach the 50-win mark.

Note that Klopp took charge of the team in 2015 and the contract with the club will be valid until 2026. Under his leadership, the Reds won the English Championship, the National Cup and Super Cup, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Recently there was information that Klopp could become the new head coach of the German national team. The specialist himself stated that he was not interested in combining positions.

