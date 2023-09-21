Klopp said whether Liverpool will fight to win the Europa League

RU RU NG NG
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp spoke about how he feels about his team's participation in the 2023/2024 Europa League.

Many media outlets wrote that the German coach could sacrifice the European Cup in order to concentrate on the domestic championship.

The German coach dispelled these myths and said his team is serious about the Europa League.

"We are in this competition to compete and win, not just to take part. In my first season at Liverpool I thought the Europa League might be too difficult for us until we got to the final (where we were defeated by " Sevilla" with a score of 1:3 in 2016). Then our composition was completely different, we were not ready, but we were able to cope somehow.

We are happy to play in the Europa League! Our motivation remains high. I didn't watch the Champions League this week and didn't miss the anthem," Klopp told Sky Sports.

Liverpool will start today in the group stage of the Europa League. The English will play away against the Austrian team LASK.

