Klopp has made a final decision on working for the German national team

Star German coach Jurgen Klopp will definitely not accept an offer to work in the German national team.

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the English Liverpool coach wants to focus exclusively on working with the English team.

The journalist notes that the coach will not consider the option of combining two positions in the national team and the club.

He recalled that Klopp has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2026.

Let us remind you that the famous German specialist has been heading the Merseyside club since 2015 and helped it win the Champions League. Also under his leadership, the team won the Premier League, both national cups, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

Earlier, the media wrote that Klopp is on the list of candidates for the position of head coach of the German national team. This position recently became vacant after the team fired Hans-Dieter Flick.

In the new season, Liverpool ranks third in the Premier League standings. In the four opening rounds of the season, the Reds won three matches and drew once.

