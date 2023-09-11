Jurgen Klopp will probably refuse to work in the German national team

The German Football Federation admires the work of Jürgen Klopp, but the specialist himself will rather refuse to work in the national team, reports the Daily Mail.

Jürgen Klopp's candidacy is being considered by the German Football Association after the dismissal of Hansi Flick. However, the manager of Liverpool himself will probably not agree to lead the national team. He wants to finalize his current contract with the club, which is designed for another three years.

Klopp himself commented on his potential job in the national team this summer. Working in the national team is a great honor for him, but the problem is that he is loyal to Liverpool.

In 2020, Lothar Matheus said that there are many good candidates for the post of manager of the German national team, but there is a person that everyone wants to see - it is Jürgen Klopp. That is, the German Football Federation is waiting for Jürgen Klopp to join the national team.

On Saturday, Germany lost to Japan in a friendly match with a score of 1:4. And after such a crushing defeat, the Federation decided to dismiss Hans-Dieter Flick from the position of manager.