RU RU NG NG
Main News Jurgen Klopp will probably refuse to work in the German national team

Jurgen Klopp will probably refuse to work in the German national team

Football news Today, 11:46
Jurgen Klopp will probably refuse to work in the German national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/dfb_team/

The German Football Federation admires the work of Jürgen Klopp, but the specialist himself will rather refuse to work in the national team, reports the Daily Mail.

Jürgen Klopp's candidacy is being considered by the German Football Association after the dismissal of Hansi Flick. However, the manager of Liverpool himself will probably not agree to lead the national team. He wants to finalize his current contract with the club, which is designed for another three years.

Klopp himself commented on his potential job in the national team this summer. Working in the national team is a great honor for him, but the problem is that he is loyal to Liverpool.

In 2020, Lothar Matheus said that there are many good candidates for the post of manager of the German national team, but there is a person that everyone wants to see - it is Jürgen Klopp. That is, the German Football Federation is waiting for Jürgen Klopp to join the national team.

On Saturday, Germany lost to Japan in a friendly match with a score of 1:4. And after such a crushing defeat, the Federation decided to dismiss Hans-Dieter Flick from the position of manager.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Germany
Popular news
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news Yesterday, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina Football news 08 sep 2023, 05:00 It was very hard: Messi spoke about the victorious match of Argentina
Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known Football news 08 sep 2023, 03:03 Three more participants of the African Cup of Nations-2023 became known
Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation Football news 07 sep 2023, 07:00 Real Madrid admire Bellingham's adaptation
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:30 Ronaldo returned to Al-Nasr early Football news Today, 11:46 Jurgen Klopp will probably refuse to work in the German national team Football news Today, 10:47 PSG wants to bring their former goalkeeper back to the club Football news Today, 09:52 Liverpool and Manchester City are competing for the West Ham defender Football news Today, 09:09 Club of League 1 dismissed the manager Football news Today, 08:20 Nagelsmann is the main favorite for the post of manager of the German national team Football news Today, 07:36 The Chelsea rookie could miss up to six weeks with an injury Football news Today, 06:42 Barcelona wanted to buy the Atletico full-back Football news Today, 06:11 It's not Messi vs. Ronaldo. Holland made a statement about his confrontation with Mbappe Football news Today, 05:18 Two Italian players will miss the match against Ukraine
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Slovakia - Liechtenstein September 11, 2023 Football Today Portugal vs Luxembourg prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Latvia vs Wales prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football Today Iceland vs Bosnia prediction and betting tips on September 11, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Malta - North Macedonia 12 September 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Switzerland - Andorra September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Sweden - Austria September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Forecast for the match Italy - Ukraine September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Romania vs Kosovo prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023 Football 12 sep 2023 Norway vs Georgia prediction and betting tips on September 12, 2023