The German national team fired Hansi Flick from the position of manager

Today, the German Football Federation dismissed Hans-Dieter Flick from the post of manager, according to the official website.

According to Bild, the leadership of the Federation allowed Flick to conduct the morning training of the German national team in Wolfsburg. However, today the general manager was still fired. Sporting directors Rudy Feller and Hannes Wolff will be on the bench for Tuesday's match against France.

Julian Nagelsmann is considered the favorite to replace Flick, but he still has an active contract with Bayern.

On Saturday, Germany lost to Japan in a friendly match with a score of 1:4.

Hasn-Dieter Flick took charge of the German national team in August 2021, replacing Joachim Löw. The specialist started his career quite confidently. After five matches, Germany was the first to guarantee a place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, the tournament itself did not go well for Flick. The German national team failed to reach the playoffs.

In the last 17 matches, Germany won four. In 2023, the Bundesteam won only once in six matches.