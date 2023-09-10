The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer

The German national team will be the host of the future UEFA Euro 2024, therefore, since its departure from the 2022 World Cup, it has been playing only friendly matches. And so far the results in German sparring are not very encouraging. In six sparring games, Hansi Flick's team suffered four defeats, winning only one match. The latest setback occurred yesterday in the match against Japan.

For Germany, Leroy Sane scored the only goal in the first half. However, Japan responded with four goals of their own, winning the match in Wolfsburg 4-1.

Flick himself takes criticism in stride and remained confident even after his setback against Japan.

“I think we are doing well and I am the coach the national team needs. But I also know that there is a lot of dynamism in professional football. I cannot foresee what will happen next. We must admit that Japan has a very good team. We don't have the resources to beat a compact defense and create chances. What we have is not enough. We must wake up and start working. [Criticism] doesn't help us now, but we continue to prepare for the match against France. This is a big disappointment not only for the fans and the media, but also for us. I can understand this amount of criticism,” Flick said in an interview with RTL.

The German media are actively discussing options for a new head coach for the national team. Previously there was information that Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner and Matthias Sammer were vying for this post.

It is obvious that Flick will not be sacked until the end of the current international break, so he will still lead the team in a friendly game against France on Tuesday.