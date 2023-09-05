The next two games will be decisive for the manager of the German national team

The head manager of the German national team, Hans-Dieter Flick, may be fired after the September matches, reports Bild.

Friendly matches against Japan and France could be decisive for Hans-Dieter Flick. If the game and the result are unsatisfactory, then he will leave the post of head manager of the German national team. As reported, the Football Federation did not like the June friendly matches against Ukraine (3:3), Colombia (0:2), Poland (0:1). In total, in the previous five matches, the Bundesliga won only once (Peru 2:0), drew one and lost three.

The German Football Association is considering the candidacies of Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner and Matthias Sammer.

Flick himself said that now is a key and turning point for the German national team. He also noted that the team has prepared well for the next matches and the manager is positive. Flick traveled and spoke with many players. He added that everyone has confidence and is on the same page. The manager of the national team believes that now is a turning point and a new stage has begun.