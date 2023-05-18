Jurgen Klopp has received a serious punishment in the English Premier League (EPL).

Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp has been suspended for two matches in the English Premier League, according to the Football Association (FA) website.

The punishment comes as a result of Klopp's criticism towards referee Paul Tierney after the conclusion of the 34th-round match against Tottenham Hotspur (4-3). The German coach displayed excessive emotions and received a yellow card. In addition to the two-match ban, Klopp has been fined £75,000.

As a result, Klopp will be unable to manage Liverpool in the matches against Southampton and Aston Villa.

