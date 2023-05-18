Name of the new coach of the Ukrainian national team has been announced

The 48-year-old coach of Al-Ain, Serhiy Rebrov, will become the new head coach of the Ukrainian national team.

This was announced by the insider Fabrizio Romano.

According to his information, an agreement with the Ukrainian specialist has already been signed.

It is worth noting that there is less than a month left until the start of the Ukrainian national team's matches in the qualification for the 2024 European Championship, and the team still does not have a permanent head coach.

Temporarily, the team is being led by the coach of the youth national team, Ruslan Rotan.