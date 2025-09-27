John Stones close to extending contract with Manchester City and finishing his career at the Etihad

Defender ready to remain at the Etihad

Manchester City defender John Stones has made a definitive decision about his future.

Details: According to the Daily Mirror, the 31-year-old is set to begin talks with the club about extending his contract through 2028. This signals the Englishman's intention to spend the rest of his playing years with the Citizens.

"I want to be here, I love this club. Hopefully, this puts all the rumors to bed. I'm here to help the team." - Stones confirmed his desire to stay:

He also admitted that injuries have taken a toll on his mental state but emphasized that he's always ready to fight:

"In dark days, you have to stay strong and look ahead." - said the defender

Stones joined City from Everton in 2016 and over nine years has collected 15 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

This season, he has already featured in five matches across all competitions.

