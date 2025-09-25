Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.57 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The Brentford vs Manchester United match will take place on 27 September 2025 at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

See also: Wolverhampton vs Everton: H2H, lineups and match prediction — 23 September 2025.

Head-to-head history and key facts:

The very first recorded match between these teams dates back to 1936, when Brentford triumphed 4-0.

Their most recent meeting ended in a thrilling 4-3 victory for Brentford last season.

Both teams have scored in four of their last five encounters.

Manchester United have won two of the last five matches.

Brentford have also claimed victory in two of the last five matches.

Match preview:

In the sixth round of the English Premier League, Brentford will host Manchester United. The Bees are known for their aggressive and high-energy football on home turf, where they're capable of causing serious problems for any opponent. Keith Andrews’ side place a strong emphasis on pressing and rapid counterattacks, which could prove decisive against the visitors’ back line.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, continue their push to climb back into the upper echelons of the table and are focused on securing three points to strengthen their position. However, United often struggle in away fixtures against compact and disciplined teams like Brentford.

Expect a tense clash, with plenty of battles in midfield and dangerous moments at both ends.

Probable line-ups:

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard, Thiago, Schade.

Kelleher, Kayode, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Damsgaard, Thiago, Schade. Manchester United: Bayindir, De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Mount, Mazraoui, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo, Diallo, Sesko.

Brentford vs Manchester United prediction:

Brentford traditionally play boldly and proactively at home, regularly creating chances even against the league’s heavyweights. Manchester United, despite their status as favourites, have been prone to defensive lapses, but possess a powerful attacking line capable of breaking down the hosts’ defence. The combination of Brentford’s attacking audacity and United’s firepower makes a both teams to score bet highly likely.

My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes.