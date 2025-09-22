RU RU ES ES FR FR
Wolverhampton vs Everton. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction Michael Steele/Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 23 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium
Everton Everton
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On September 23 at 20:45 Central European Time, the EFL Cup round of 32 will see Wolverhampton take on Everton in what will be the teams’ second head-to-head clash this season. Read more about the game, plus a match prediction, below.

Match preview

After suffering a home defeat to Leeds (1-3), Wolverhampton’s only win so far this season has come in the cup, where Vítor Pereira’s men managed to knock out West Ham. Every other match has ended in defeat for the Wolves.

Wolverhampton already met the Toffees on August 30: despite having more possession, Everton looked far more threatening in attack, created more chances, and took advantage of them, handing the hosts a narrow home loss.

Everton, over six games in the 2025/26 campaign, have claimed three wins, drawn once, and suffered two defeats. One of those wins was in the FA Cup round of 64, where the Toffees cruised past Mansfield, completely controlling the game and the tempo on the pitch.

In the league, Everton’s only defeats came against Liverpool (1-2) and in the opening round of the Premier League, where they narrowly lost to Leeds (0-1), struggling to create clear-cut chances in both matches.

Probable lineups

Wolverhampton: Sa, Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti, Chachua, Krejci, João Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arokodare
Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last five meetings have seen two wins for each team and one draw
  • Wolverhampton have just one win in the 2025/26 season, losing five times
  • Everton have scored at least once in four of their six matches

Prediction

I see Everton as the favorites here. The team is more aggressive in attack, better organized at the back, and has started this season much stronger than their opponents. My prediction: Asian handicap on Everton (0) at 1.7 odds.

