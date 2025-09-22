RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lincoln vs Chelsea: can Lincoln challenge the giants?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction Getty Images
Lincoln City Lincoln City
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) (Round 3) 23 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
England, Lincoln, LNER Stadium
Chelsea Chelsea
Prediction on game Chelsea Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.85
On Tuesday, September 23, Lincoln City will host Chelsea on their home turf. The match is part of the third round of the English League Cup, and here’s our in-depth preview and prediction for this clash.

Lincoln vs Chelsea: match preview

Lincoln compete in League One — the third tier of English football. The team is playing vibrant, attacking football this season and are considered among the frontrunners for promotion. Currently, Lincoln sit third in the league table with 18 points from nine matches. Their EFL Cup journey began in the first round, where they defeated Harrogate 3-1, then edged past Burton with a late winner. Compared to last season, the team has made significant progress, having been knocked out in the first round previously.

Chelsea reached the quarter-finals of the previous English League Cup campaign but lost 0-2 to Newcastle, who went on to win the tournament. This season, the Londoners enter the competition at this stage. In the Premier League, Chelsea have collected eight points from five games and are currently in sixth place. Additionally, Chelsea played their opening UEFA Champions League match, suffering a 1-3 defeat to Bayern. In their most recent outing, they fell 1-3 to Manchester United, so they will be eager to bounce back and progress further in the EFL Cup.

Match facts and H2H

  • Lincoln are unbeaten in their last ten matches.
  • Chelsea have lost two in a row and are winless in three games.
  • Chelsea have scored at least once in each of their last five matches; Lincoln have found the net in ten straight.
  • Chelsea have failed to win any of their last three away matches.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Lincoln: Jeacock; Montsma, Jackson, Bradley, Reach; House, Barbrook, Ring; Thorn, Draper, Okoronkwo
  • Chelsea: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Fernandez; Garnacho, Estevao, Gittens; George

Prediction

Chelsea are clear favourites in this encounter and will be determined to advance. Lincoln will certainly try to put up a fight, but it’s unlikely they can stop this Chelsea side. Our prediction: Chelsea individual total over 2.5 goals.

