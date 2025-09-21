Prediction on game W2(- 1.5) Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On 23 September 2025, the English Football League Cup will feature a 1/16 final clash between Barnsley and Brighton. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this showdown.

Barnsley

Barnsley currently compete in League One. Last season, they finished 12th, solidly mid-table: not close enough to challenge for promotion, but also safe from relegation worries. In the new campaign, Barnsley kicked off with an impressive unbeaten run over four rounds, suffering their first loss only in the fifth match against Wimbledon. That defeat didn’t derail the team’s momentum—Barnsley rebounded with home victories over Huddersfield and Reading. However, in the most recent round, they slipped up on the road, narrowly losing 0-1 to Blackpool.

Still, after this opening stretch, Barnsley sit sixth in the table with 16 points, just four behind leaders Bradford and holding a game in hand. They’ve looked especially strong at home, remaining unbeaten on their own turf this season.

Barnsley have also shown real character in the League Cup: first edging out League Two side Fleetwood on penalties, then knocking out Rotherham with a 2-1 win. Now they face a much tougher opponent—Brighton, a Premier League club with a clear edge in quality and depth. Yet, the head-to-head stats on home soil give the hosts reason for optimism: in eight direct encounters at Oakwell, Barnsley have claimed four wins, with two draws and two defeats.

Brighton

Brighton have established themselves as solid mid-table regulars in the Premier League in recent years. Last season, they were strong contenders for European qualification, finishing eighth and missing out on a continental spot by just four points. However, the start of the new campaign has been rocky for the Seagulls: in five rounds, they’ve managed just one win—at home against Manchester City, 2-1. All away games have ended in defeat, and at the Amex, they've registered two draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in their latest outing against Tottenham.

Brighton entered the League Cup a round later than their upcoming opponents and made light work of Championship side Oxford United, demolishing them 6-0.

As for recent meetings with Barnsley, Brighton have a clear upper hand: the last three encounters have yielded two wins and a draw, with Brighton keeping a clean sheet in all three.

Probable lineups

Barnsley: Cooper, Ogbeta, Earl, Shephard, Watson, Connell, Bland, McGoldrick, Phillips, Wickers, Kaylor-Dunn.

Cooper, Ogbeta, Earl, Shephard, Watson, Connell, Bland, McGoldrick, Phillips, Wickers, Kaylor-Dunn. Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, van Hecke, Kadioglu, Ayari, Baleba, Mitoma, Gruda, Minteh, Rutter.

Key facts and head-to-head

Barnsley have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Barnsley have won 4 of their last 6 home games.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Barnsley’s last 4 matches.

Brighton are unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 matches.

Both teams have scored in 5 of Brighton’s last 7 games.

Brighton are unbeaten in 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

7 of the last 8 head-to-head games have seen under 3.5 goals.

Barnsley vs Brighton match prediction

Barnsley started the season strongly and impressed in the opening rounds, but have lost a bit of momentum in recent games. Brighton are still searching for top form this season, yet they will be highly motivated to bounce back from their recent struggles. This match is especially important for the visitors, who will take the field determined to show their quality. Expect Brighton to control proceedings and secure a convincing victory. My pick for this match is Brighton to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.74.