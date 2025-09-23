Tottenham maintain interest in Savinho and are ready to revisit his transfer in January
During the summer transfer window, there was intense speculation about the possible move of Manchester City winger Savinho to Tottenham, but ultimately the Brazilian stayed at the Etihad. However, this does not mean a switch to North London is off the table.
Details: According to teamTALK, Spurs are still keeping a close eye on the winger’s situation, as he has yet to break into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI. If Savinho becomes dissatisfied with his playing time, Tottenham are prepared to reignite talks in the winter window.
Quote: "Spurs are continuing to monitor Savinho, knowing that he wanted a move in the summer. His minutes at City so far have not been convincing. Guardiola told him he wants him to stay, but Savinho needs to understand how he fits into the team.
The upcoming matches will give him more chances to prove himself, but if nothing changes, Tottenham could return to negotiations in January," the source reports.