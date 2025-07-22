Jackson turns down two Italian clubs. Chelsea striker's goal revealed

Not long ago, Nicolas Jackson seemed like an undisputed option in Chelsea's attack, but the arrivals of Liam Delap and João Pedro have pushed him into different roles. Against this backdrop, the striker could be on the move, but even that scenario isn't so straightforward.

Details: According to The Sun, Napoli and Milan have both shown interest in the Senegalese forward, but Jackson has rejected moves to either Italian side, insisting he wants to stay in the English Premier League.

Moreover, Chelsea themselves aren't too eager to part ways with their striker. The club hopes Jackson will provide healthy competition for the forward position, but an offer in the range of £70-80 million could convince the Blues to reconsider their stance.

Reminder: Among English clubs, Manchester United remain the main contender for the striker, and Jackson could become a key figure in a swap deal between the two English football giants.