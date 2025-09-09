“It was the perfect choice.” Estêvão shares first impressions after joining Chelsea

The youngster is delighted with life in London.

Chelsea completed the signing of Brazilian prodigy Estêvão in the summer of 2024. Now integrated into the squad and having already played several matches, he has opened up about his emotions.

Details: In an interview with Globo, he expressed how happy he is to be at Chelsea and in London. In his view, it was the perfect choice for him.

Quote: “Chelsea are incredible, it was the perfect choice! I can say that I love Chelsea, I love London, I don’t think it could be any better. Changing countries, being far from family—it’s been amazing. God blesses me, these are the happiest moments of my life,” said Estêvão.

He also noted that he is already receiving more opportunities at Chelsea than he initially expected. Estêvão added that Maresca places great trust in him, even in a new country and league.

Chelsea’s next Premier League match will be away against Brentford on Saturday, September 13, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

