Delap will not require surgery. How long Chelsea's forward will be sidelined

Dodged a bullet?

Chelsea striker Liam Delap sustained an injury during the match against Fulham, forcing the Blues to even adjust their transfer plans. Now it's clear how long Enzo Maresca will be without his new signing.

Details: According to The Athletic, Delap's hamstring injury will not require surgery, and his recovery period is estimated at around eight weeks. This means the striker will return to training in mid-November, with his comeback to the pitch expected shortly after.

Background: Due to Delap's injury, Chelsea initially canceled Nicolas Jackson's loan move to Bayern, but ultimately found an alternative by recalling Marc Guehi from his loan at Sunderland.

In the end, the deal for Jackson was finalized on transfer deadline day, including a conditional obligation for the Bundesliga champions to make the transfer permanent.