It has been announced who won Premier League player and manager of the month awards

The Premier League has revealed the winners of its individual awards for April, naming both the player and manager of the month.

Details: Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been named the best player of April. During this period, he scored two goals and created ten scoring chances for his teammates. In addition, he helped Liverpool secure the league title.

The manager of the month award went to Wolverhampton's head coach Vítor Pereira. Under his guidance, the Wolves played five matches in April and won every single one. The team has pulled clear of the relegation zone and now sits 13th in the table with 41 points.

Reminder: Mohamed Salah had an outstanding season and was one of the key factors in Liverpool's title triumph this campaign. At the end of the season, he picked up another prestigious individual award.