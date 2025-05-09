Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award

Mohamed Salah delivered an outstanding season and proved to be one of the pivotal forces behind Liverpool’s title triumph this campaign. At the end of the season, he has added yet another prestigious accolade to his collection.

Details: According to the official page of the Professional Footballers' Association in England, Mohamed Salah has been named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

For the third time. 👑🇪🇬



Congratulations to Mohamed Salah on being named The Football Writers' Association's Footballer of the Year. 👏@theofficialfwa ✍️🏆 pic.twitter.com/EuKG8Omdu4 — PFA (@PFA) May 9, 2025

This Premier League season, Salah featured in 35 matches, scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists.

Earlier, we reported that Mohamed Salah celebrated his goal against Tottenham in Liverpool’s title-clinching match in spectacular fashion. The forward took a selfie with Liverpool fans, recreating Francesco Totti’s iconic celebration from the 2015 Rome derby.

Reminder: Salah has climbed to fifth place on the list of Premier League’s all-time top scorers. Ahead of him are Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and record-holder Alan Shearer, who leads the charts with 260 goals.