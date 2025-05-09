RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award

Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award

Football news Today, 06:41
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award Getty Images

Mohamed Salah delivered an outstanding season and proved to be one of the pivotal forces behind Liverpool’s title triumph this campaign. At the end of the season, he has added yet another prestigious accolade to his collection.

Details: According to the official page of the Professional Footballers' Association in England, Mohamed Salah has been named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

This Premier League season, Salah featured in 35 matches, scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists.

Earlier, we reported that Mohamed Salah celebrated his goal against Tottenham in Liverpool’s title-clinching match in spectacular fashion. The forward took a selfie with Liverpool fans, recreating Francesco Totti’s iconic celebration from the 2015 Rome derby.

Reminder: Salah has climbed to fifth place on the list of Premier League’s all-time top scorers. Ahead of him are Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and record-holder Alan Shearer, who leads the charts with 260 goals.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 06:50 Nonsense or...? Cuban astrologer predicts Leo Messi will soon split from his wife Football news Today, 06:41 Official: Mohamed Salah clinches another individual award Lifestyle Today, 06:26 Madness. PSG fans steal Bayern defender Boey's cap after Arsenal match Football news Today, 06:18 Xabi Alonso has informed Leverkusen's management that he will leave the club this summer Lifestyle Today, 05:56 What??! Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has £350,000 car seized Lifestyle Today, 05:24 Wrexham players head to Las Vegas to celebrate Championship promotion Football news Today, 05:15 QUIZ! How well did you follow the UEFA Champions League semi-finals? Football news Today, 05:04 Cassius Mailula continues to shine for Wydad AC Lifestyle Today, 04:54 Good vibes. Erling Haaland shares a personal holiday snapshot Football news Today, 04:45 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Hockey Today Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Football Today Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Football 10 may 2025 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores