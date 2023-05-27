Isco could return to Madrid

"Rayo Vallecano" is showing interest in former Spanish national team midfielder Isco, according to Relevo.

According to the source, the Madrid club is considering the possibility of signing the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The midfielder is currently a free agent, which means he can join the club on a free transfer.

Previously, Isco played for "Real Madrid" for many years.

The 31-year-old Isco played for "Sevilla" in the current season but parted ways with the club in December 2022 by mutual agreement. He appeared in 19 matches for the club, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

