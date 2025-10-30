ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford

The supporter behaved disgracefully towards Marcus.
Football news Today, 10:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Investigation underway! Real Oviedo fan could be fined for racist remarks towards Rashford Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The offender will face a hefty fine.

Details: According to SkySports, the Spanish state commission dedicated to combating violence and racism in sports has proposed disciplinary action against a Real Oviedo supporter who made racist comments towards Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.

The incident reportedly took place on September 25 during Matchday 6 of La Liga, where Barcelona defeated Real Oviedo away with a 3-1 scoreline.

The commission recommends a fine of €3,500 for the offending fan. Thanks to stadium surveillance footage, investigators were able to identify the culprit, who now awaits the final court ruling.

Reminder: Very unsportsmanlike! Bellingham caught in another scandal with obscene gesture towards fans

