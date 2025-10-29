ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Copa del Rey Predictions Puerto de Vega – Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 30, 2025

Puerto de Vega – Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 30, 2025

Puerto de Vega vs Celta Vigo prediction Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images
Puerto de Vega Puerto de Vega
Copa del Rey Spain (Round 1) 30 oct 2025, 14:00
- : -
Spain,
Celta Vigo Celta Vigo
On October 30, 2025, the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey will see humble Asturian side Puerto de Vega take on La Liga representatives Celta Vigo.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Puerto de Vega knocked out Alberite in the previous cup round with an aggregate score of 5-1.
  • Celta are unbeaten in their last 5 matches.
  • Puerto de Vega are a team from the lower leagues of Spanish football.
  • This is the first-ever meeting between these two teams.
  • Celta have scored 10 goals in their last 5 games.

Match preview:

This is a historic occasion for the hosts — for the first time ever, the team from a small fishing village will face an opponent of this caliber. The atmosphere at the stadium promises to be electric: local fans are preparing for a festival, as a visit from a La Liga side is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Puerto de Vega.
Celta, on the other hand, come into the match as clear favorites. For the Galicians, this is a professional checkpoint — a chance to move forward confidently and avoid the kind of cup upsets that the Copa del Rey is so famous for. The coaching staff will likely give opportunities to reserves and young talents, but even with a rotated squad, the visitors should have a significant advantage in class, pace, and experience.
Still, cup ties are notorious for surprises. Puerto de Vega will play to their absolute limit, using their home ground, emotions, and the support of their fans to fuel their effort. For them, this is more than just a match — it’s a chance to write their name in the history books and, for one magical evening, become the heroes of Spanish football. For Celta, it’s a test of focus and professionalism. Any hint of complacency could spell trouble, as the hosts’ motivation will be off the charts.
In short, Puerto de Vega vs Celta is a battle between dreams and reality, romance and pragmatism. Celta are obliged to win, but the Copa del Rey always leaves room for fairy tales — and Puerto de Vega’s supporters will truly believe that on October 30, one of those stories could unfold on their pitch.

Probable lineups:

  • Puerto de Vega: Torres, Otero, Rodríguez, Moreira, Riesgo, Silva, Ardura, Trovato, Álvarez, Fernández, Fernández
  • Celta: Radu, Alonso, Aidoo, Fernandez, Ristic, Moriba, Rodriguez, Carreira, Zaragoza, Iglesias, Jutgla.

Match prediction:

This Copa del Rey 1/64 final clash between Puerto de Vega and Celta promises to be high-scoring, and a bet on over 4 total goals looks well justified. The gulf in class is enormous: Celta are a solid La Liga outfit with a powerful attack, while Puerto de Vega are an amateur side from the lower divisions, for whom simply playing at this level is a celebration. Even if Celta field a rotated squad, they are likely to dominate proceedings and push for a comfortable, drama-free victory. The hosts, fired up by the home crowd, will try to play bravely and push forward, which should open the game up and create plenty of scoring chances. Given all that, a big Celta win looks like the most probable outcome.

My prediction: total goals over 4 — Yes.

