On October 28, 2025, in the 1/64 finals of the Copa del Rey, Negreira will host Real Sociedad. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Negreira

The football club Negreira is a fairly modest team, even by Spanish standards. The club has no significant achievements in its history. About seven years ago, Negreira competed in the Tercera División, finishing the season among the bottom teams and subsequently leaving the competition. Since then, the club had a long period without competitive play and only returned to official competitions this year.

The return has been quite successful. In the first round of the Copa del Rey, Negreira faced a fellow Tercera side, Textil Escudo. Despite losing the first leg 2-1, the club managed to secure an impressive 4-0 victory at home and advance to the next round.

Ahead of them lies a serious challenge — a match against a La Liga team — and now everyone will be watching with interest to see what this modest but ambitious side is capable of.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are currently going through a difficult period. The start of the season was rather unconvincing for the Basques, although the situation has improved somewhat in recent rounds. They began with a 1-1 away draw against Celta, and in the last round secured a 2-1 home victory over Sevilla. Despite this, Real Sociedad currently sit below their usual standards in the La Liga standings — only 17th after ten matches, with nine points. This season, the club competes exclusively in the league, not participating in European competitions.

Regarding the Copa del Rey last season, Sociedad performed well, reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to Real Madrid over two legs. So, despite a slow start in the league, the Basques will undoubtedly take the cup seriously and aim to continue their positive run in the tournament.

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have won or drawn 4 of their last 6 matches.

Three of Real Sociedad’s last 4 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Real Sociedad have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Negreira and Real Sociedad.

Negreira — Real Sociedad Prediction

In this match, the clear favorites are the La Liga representatives, Real Sociedad. The team traditionally performs well in cup competitions, having reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey last season. Currently, the Basques are focused solely on league performances, where results have been underwhelming, so this match represents a great opportunity to boost morale and regain confidence. On the other hand, the Negreira side has nothing to lose — they will try to challenge the more renowned opponent, but given the difference in class, the chances of a major upset appear minimal. My bet for this match — Total Goals Over 5 at odds of 1.43